BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded BNP Paribas to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BNP Paribas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Erste Group upgraded BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.48.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,314. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.83%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

