Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,100 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the August 31st total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,041.0 days.

Shares of BOLIF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. 1,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.25 price objective on Boliden AB (publ) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.63.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

