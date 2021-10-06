BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.69. 62,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,447. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after buying an additional 163,029 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in BorgWarner by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.