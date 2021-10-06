Boston Partners Acquires 402 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.69% of NVR worth $121,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $16.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4,798.00. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,172. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5,096.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,943.24. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,868.01 and a 52-week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $42.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,303.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

