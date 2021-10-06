Boston Partners Buys 2,754 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $110,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,688,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,992,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 601,732 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,894,000 after acquiring an additional 212,123 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 188,046 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. 47,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,463. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

