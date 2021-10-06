Boston Partners Buys 2,754 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $110,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,688,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,992,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 601,732 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,894,000 after acquiring an additional 212,123 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 188,046 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. 47,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,463. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
