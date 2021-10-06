Boston Partners Has $98.96 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.91% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $98,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,921 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $7.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,325. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.01.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $580,497 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

