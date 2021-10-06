Boston Partners Purchases 31,450 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.40% of Valero Energy worth $126,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 92,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,813. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.