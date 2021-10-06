Boston Partners Sells 50,448 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 929,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,448 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Syneos Health were worth $83,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,882. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.