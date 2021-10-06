Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Michael F. Mahoney Sells 201,042 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael F. Mahoney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 128.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,771,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,263,000 after buying an additional 122,075 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.