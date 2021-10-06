Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Down 27.7% in September

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:BOXL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. 1,586,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,877. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Dale Strang sold 25,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $50,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Mark Elliott sold 100,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,510.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 587.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 103,482 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,714 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

