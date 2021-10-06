Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.38.

BFAM traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.70. 1,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,350. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.