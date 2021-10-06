Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 443,101 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,000. Vipshop makes up approximately 0.5% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Vipshop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in Vipshop by 21.3% in the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 322,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 16.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth $691,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 72.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,422,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,646,000 after buying an additional 1,017,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vipshop by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,563,000 after buying an additional 454,111 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 341,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,645,666. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.