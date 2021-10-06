Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,753,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 730,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Broadcom worth $17,048,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $488.78. 1,147,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,937. The firm has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $490.45 and a 200 day moving average of $474.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

