Brokerages Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 312.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 411,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

EXK stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $677.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

