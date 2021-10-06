Brokerages Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report $568.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $553.60 million. Saia posted sales of $481.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.57.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth about $130,000.

Saia stock traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.87 and a 200-day moving average of $228.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Saia has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $259.13.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

