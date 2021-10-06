Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.91. 2,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,298. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

