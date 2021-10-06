Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

SON stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 305,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,246. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

