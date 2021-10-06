Brokerages Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce sales of $180.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $151.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $704.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $710.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $748.70 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $760.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

AOSL opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,957 shares of company stock worth $224,831. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after buying an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

