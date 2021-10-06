Brokerages Expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.90. Capri posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13. Capri has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

