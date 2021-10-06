Brokerages Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Dyadic International reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%.

NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.11. 61,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,903. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

In other news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total value of $2,599,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

