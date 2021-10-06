Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 159,195 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 713,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,188. The stock has a market cap of $758.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.14. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.