Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.20. Tenaris posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. 143,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

