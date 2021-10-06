Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Price Target at $6.82

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXK. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 2,239,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,885. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $684.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grand Central Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 43.3% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 48,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 312.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 411,955 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.