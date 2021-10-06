Brokerages Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Target Price at $36.00

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,787 shares of company stock worth $2,753,745 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after buying an additional 294,905 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 1,234.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 120,388 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 139,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 58,848 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Personalis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 317,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,178. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

