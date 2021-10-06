Brokerages Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT at $16.80

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRVB shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Provention Bio stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. 368,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,747. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $387.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

