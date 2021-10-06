Brokers Issue Forecasts for Popular, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Popular in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $10.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $80.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.20. Popular has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Popular by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

