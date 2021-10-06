Brokers Set Expectations for IHS Markit Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IHS Markit in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for IHS Markit’s FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of INFO opened at $117.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $125.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $497,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,080,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,742,000 after purchasing an additional 55,728 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 23.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

