Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

