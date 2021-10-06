Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $73.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Bruker has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bruker by 1,063.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

