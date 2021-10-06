Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Bunker Hill Mining stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,058. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.
About Bunker Hill Mining
