Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Bunker Hill Mining stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,058. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.