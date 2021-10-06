Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 230,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 15,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,524. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Burgundy Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,643,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 494,235 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 662,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 435,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,917,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 319,113 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

