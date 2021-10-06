Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BZZUY shares. BNP Paribas cut Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Shares of BZZUY opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.