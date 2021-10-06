BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Update

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 31st total of 269,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BGSWF remained flat at $$3.15 during trading on Wednesday. BW Offshore has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.
BW Offshore Company Profile
