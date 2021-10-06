BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Update

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 31st total of 269,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGSWF remained flat at $$3.15 during trading on Wednesday. BW Offshore has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

BW Offshore Company Profile

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

