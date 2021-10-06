Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,255,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,233,361 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $2,908,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,431,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,084,000 after buying an additional 384,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.04. 1,291,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,975. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $168.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

