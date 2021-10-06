Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.92. 22,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,018. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.85. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.19 and a 1 year high of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

