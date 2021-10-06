Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans $0.30 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

CGO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,854. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

