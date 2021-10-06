CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. CalAmp reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,949 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 597,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 221,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 400,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,562. CalAmp has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $353.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

