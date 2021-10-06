Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,406 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 106.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 84,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

MCBC opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $277.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.83. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

