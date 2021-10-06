Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 6,600 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after buying an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

