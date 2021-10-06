Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $431,000 Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 122.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 107,087 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 62,884 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 52.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

