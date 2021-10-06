Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $473,000 Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,624 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BTU opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley upgraded Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

