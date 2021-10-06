Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 85 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 15.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 20.7% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,533 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $257.97 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.24 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

