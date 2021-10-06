Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$144.41 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$144.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,900,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. Insiders have sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded up C$0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$148.44. 1,221,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,572. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$142.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$138.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.2900002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

