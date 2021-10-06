Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the August 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,902,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NUGS remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 911,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,486. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.62.
About Cannabis Strategic Ventures
