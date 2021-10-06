Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Properties of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.11 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

