Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.36.
Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.72. 59,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.
In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
