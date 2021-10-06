Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.36.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.72. 59,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.