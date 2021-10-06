Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.85. 177,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

