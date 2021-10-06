Capital Planning Advisors LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after buying an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after buying an additional 2,257,349 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,983,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,646,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,968,000 after buying an additional 1,813,838 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 258,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

