Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Capitec Bank stock remained flat at $$61.75 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 183. Capitec Bank has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87.

Get Capitec Bank alerts:

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. is a bank controlling company, which engages in the provision of retail banking services. It offers transactional banking services and loan products such as term loans, credit facillities, and credit cards. The company was founded by Michiel Scholtz du Pré le Roux on November 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.