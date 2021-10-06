Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Capitec Bank stock remained flat at $$61.75 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 183. Capitec Bank has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87.
Capitec Bank Company Profile
