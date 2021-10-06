CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Andrea Lee Eldridge Sells 923 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrea Lee Eldridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. 9,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $46,904,000. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,026,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CarGurus by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 845,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

